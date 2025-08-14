Barry Eichengreen: Trump’s trade offensive echoes Thatcher’s Falklands War
Quick surrenders abound. China, Brazil and Canada may have stood firm, but it’s a surprise how many US trade partners have taken Trump’s trade aggression lying down. The EU’s case glares out. Did it calculate that tit-for-tat tariffs would be self-damaging?
US President Donald Trump’s trade war resembles nothing so much as UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s Falklands War in 1982: one side deploys massive force and the other withdraws with its tail between its legs. Of 57 countries and territories included in Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ list of targets for ‘reciprocal’ tariffs, just three—Brazil, Canada and China—credibly threatened retaliation.