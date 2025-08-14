Barry Eichengreen: Trump’s trade offensive echoes Thatcher’s Falklands War

Finally, like other economies contemplating how to respond, Europe faces a ‘madman’ problem. Normally, the strongest argument for retaliating is to deter further aggression. A rational leader will understand that launching a trade war, much like launching a conventional war, will provoke a counter-attack in which his country suffers as much as his opponent’s. But then, this strategy works only when leaders are rational. Trump’s trade-policy decisions are clearly guided by an irrational belief in tariffs—“the most beautiful word in the dictionary," as he puts it—and by the perverse satisfaction he derives from punishing opponents and even allies, regardless of the costs borne by the US itself. Negotiators, not only in Europe, had good reason to fear that Trump would meet retaliation with retaliation, resulting in further damage.