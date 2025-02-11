Shyam Saran: India must navigate the Trump era’s trade turbulence with care
Summary
- New Delhi should stay alert to the risks and opportunities that arise as the US president pushes global trade patterns into choppy seas. Should supply chains get reshaped, India mustn’t miss out.
President Donald Trump promised a trade war and has fired the first shots. The US leader has chosen to use cannon balls rather than mere bullets, imposing a 25% tariff on goods imported from Mexico and Canada and 10% on imports from China (he had threatened 60% before assuming office).