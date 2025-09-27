Donald Trump's UNGA address reveals a new global reality: A tougher world for countries like India.
Elizabeth Roche 5 min read 27 Sept 2025, 10:14 am IST
Summary
And he keeps reminding the world that from every podium—this time it was United Nations General Assembly.
NEW DELHI : Make of it what you will: A world where the president of the most powerful nation can tell off, discredit, even gaslight fellow heads of state—from the podium of the top multilateral body—while unabashedly tooting his own Trump-et.
