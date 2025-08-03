The EU needn’t have yielded to the US on a trade deal
The economic consequences of the European Union’s US-tilted trade agreement are likely to be severe. Pin it on internal disunity. Europe giving in so easily to Trump’s pressure marks a historic defeat of its ‘ever closer union.’
When US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shook hands at Trump’s Scottish golf resort last week, they weren’t just announcing a new trade deal—they were formalizing Europe’s economic and ideological surrender. By agreeing to 15% tariffs on most exports to the US, the EU has capitulated to Trump’s zero-sum world-view. In doing so, it has abandoned the principles of multilateralism that have long guided global trade.