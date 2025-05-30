Trump’s tariffs: Turfed out but raring to return
The US Court of International Trade struck down America’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs for exceeding the president’s authority. As the legal battle over their validity thickens, could the rule of law in the US come to the global economy’s rescue?
In a move that sets back US President Donald Trump’s idiosyncratic plan to make America ‘great again,’ but could possibly slow down or arrest America’s descent as a democracy, a court has ruled against the ‘reciprocal’ tariffs announced by him on 2 April, dubbed ‘Liberation Day.’