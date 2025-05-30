Trump’s tariffs: Turfed out but raring to return

US stock market index futures jumped after the ruling, but it is premature to conclude that Trump’s tariff tantrums are behind us. This is so for three reasons. One, as the US Court of International Trade’s order is being appealed by the administration, it could be overturned either by a federal appeals court or the Supreme Court. Two, Trump’s team might look for another statute to back his trade barriers. And, three, he could try pressuring lawmakers to enact his agenda and thereby secure it from judicial interdiction.