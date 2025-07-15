Trump’s copper tariff: Twisted logic won’t help re-industrialize America
A tax burden on users of this metal would be a strange way for the US to try ascending the manufacturing value chain. America’s protectionist policies under Trump seem dictated by nostalgia economics, harking back to the country’s early days.
US President Donald Trump’s proposed 50% tariff on copper imports is emblematic of his administration’s incoherent approach to economic policy: Soaked in nostalgia for America’s industrial past, it pursues strategies that will make it harder for US manufacturers to succeed now and in the future.