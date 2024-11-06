Opinion
Trump’s second term: Let’s hope his campaign was mostly rhetoric
Summary
- You campaign in poetry but govern in prose, a former New York governor once said. In Donald Trump’s case, we hope a campaign marked by insults will translate into an administration that governs in the sort of prose that won’t alarm the world.
As the US presidential race reached its last laps, Donald Trump raised his pitch on women. Describing former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, he theatrically began to spell out “B...," goading the crowd to shout out the word.
