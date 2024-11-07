Opinion
The page didn’t turn but American women aren’t going back
Summary
- Conservative American men in the age of 'Make America Great Again' excel at whining about the toll that democracy and pluralism have taken on their self-esteem. The US election featured a historic gender gap and reminded us that misogyny may be around, but empowered women are here to stay.
The US presidential election [that delivered America’s White House to Donald Trump] produced social, regional, cultural and ideological cacophony, which was somehow channelled into a binary choice (unless you ducked the contest by voting for a third party).
