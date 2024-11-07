Trump presidency 2.0: A sequel likely to outdo his first stint in power
Summary
- Donald Trump’s second term in the White House as US president could impact the world harder than the first in significant ways, be it in the realm of economics or geopolitics. Amid global shudders, however, India would find itself relatively well placed—thanks partly to China’s rise.
Sequels rarely have the same impact as the original. The second Donald Trump presidency that the good people of America have foisted on themselves, and the world, is likely to prove different. Trump could double down on his disruptive campaign promises and create havoc on a scale unseen during his 2017-20 term.