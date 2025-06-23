Mint Quick Edit | The US blasts in: A forever war in Iran?
Trump finally struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hard, taking a gamble set up by US ally Israel. If it inflames West Asia, where that leaves Uncle Sam is a big question of geopolitics.
Donald Trump finally went for what is now his presidency’s biggest geopolitical gamble. By his claim, US forces have “obliterated" three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Fordow included, a hill cavity that American bunker-buster bombs may or may not have had the capacity to reach.