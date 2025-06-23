Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | The US blasts in: A forever war in Iran?

Mint Quick Edit | The US blasts in: A forever war in Iran?

Mint Editorial Board

Trump finally struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hard, taking a gamble set up by US ally Israel. If it inflames West Asia, where that leaves Uncle Sam is a big question of geopolitics.

Direct US involvement in Israeli aggression against Iran marks a dangerous flashpoint in the hydrocarbon keg that this region is.
Gift this article

Donald Trump finally went for what is now his presidency’s biggest geopolitical gamble. By his claim, US forces have “obliterated" three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Fordow included, a hill cavity that American bunker-buster bombs may or may not have had the capacity to reach.

Donald Trump finally went for what is now his presidency’s biggest geopolitical gamble. By his claim, US forces have “obliterated" three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Fordow included, a hill cavity that American bunker-buster bombs may or may not have had the capacity to reach.

Also Read: Donald Trump's war dilemma: Should America put boots on the ground in Iran or not?

Also Read: Donald Trump's war dilemma: Should America put boots on the ground in Iran or not?

A triumphant Trump threatened worse if Iran didn’t yield. Tehran struck back, but only at US-ally Israel; it also played down the damage of US action, which hints of its search for an off-ramp.

No reports so far have emerged of radiation leaks and it’s anybody’s guess how far Iran’s ability to weaponize its nuclear know-how and facilities has been set back. Its resolve, though, might have hardened.

Also Read: Israel-Iran conflict: War and oil could both flare out of control

But then, uncertainty hangs no less heavily over whether the US and Israel will push for regime change. Either way, while the war has not yet spread across West Asia, direct US involvement in Israeli aggression marks a dangerous flashpoint in the hydrocarbon keg that this region is.

Also Read: Israel-Iran conflict: Echoes of history haunt West Asia

Much hinges on what “peace" the US seeks to impose and the resistance it faces. How this pans out will complicate a fraught geopolitical puzzle. China has stayed discreet, but must be watching what this war will do to Uncle Sam’s stature.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.