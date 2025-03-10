Only English please: Trump’s language order isn’t just symbolism
Summary
- A variety of languages have long been spoken in the US. Trump’s U-turn on multilingualism—which Clinton had encouraged for the sake of diversity—looks like just another arrow in his anti-immigrant quiver.
US President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of English as the official language of the US may seem relatively benign. Most residents already speak English and a majority of immigrants are eager to learn it. Under most presidents, such a directive might have been largely symbolic. After all, 32 states already have English as their official language.