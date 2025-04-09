Devina Mehra: Trump’s tariffs will create more problems than they solve
Summary
- The US President insists that his country’s trade partners have been unfair to it, even though America Inc has not complained. Most value addition, businesses reckoned, lay not in manufacturing but in intangibles like intellectual property and brands. Think Apple.
Donald Trump has put paid to the world’s proverbial ‘Raaton ki neend and din ka chain’ (night’s sleep and day’s peace) as everyone now tracks index and future quotes from around the world around the clock. His tariffs have created a sensation, but what I wonder about is the problem he is trying to solve.