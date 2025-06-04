Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s trade ship wreck: Any saviours?
An OECD forecast shows the slow-growth path Trump’s tariffs are charting for the US economy. Will the federal government’s non-executive branches drive a rethink of America’s trade policy?
US President Donald Trump has been pitching his tariffs as a way of making the American economy great again. Going by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) latest forecast, though, its growth is set to slow, not accelerate, as a direct consequence of his policies.