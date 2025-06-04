Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s trade ship wreck: Any saviours?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 04 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Where tariff rates will settle remains uncertain, which hurts business and consumer confidence, but Trump seems keen to push ahead. (AFP)
An OECD forecast shows the slow-growth path Trump’s tariffs are charting for the US economy. Will the federal government’s non-executive branches drive a rethink of America’s trade policy?

US President Donald Trump has been pitching his tariffs as a way of making the American economy great again. Going by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) latest forecast, though, its growth is set to slow, not accelerate, as a direct consequence of his policies.

US economic growth is projected to dip to 1.6% in 2025 and 1.5% in 2026 from 2.8% in 2024. Global growth, too, would be set back to 2.9% this year, down from 3.3% in 2024. With the existing trade order in chaos, countries need to urgently strike deals.

Otherwise, the repercussions would be severe. “Weakened economic prospects will be felt around the world, with almost no exception," the OECD said. While Trump has stepped back from his country-specific “Liberation Day" tariffs, which have also run into a legal challenge, average tariffs even after the rollback stand substantially higher than earlier. 

Worse still, where rates will settle remains uncertain, which hurts business and consumer confidence. Regardless, Trump seems keen to push ahead. Will the federal government’s non-executive branches intervene against his self-damaging tariffs? They mustn’t forget why they exist.

