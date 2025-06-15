Trump’s latest travel ban is as misguided as his last one
The Trump administration’s move to close US gates to people from a dozen countries might escape court rejection, but it’s just as bad as the president’s first-term travel ban. It’s sure to disrupt lives without making America safer.
US President Donald Trump has resurrected the travel ban from his first term. This time, it’s more expansive and better designed to withstand a judicial challenge. But it’s still a solution in search of a problem—and likely to cause massive disruption for US residents with friends and family overseas.