Trump’s latest travel ban is as misguided as his last one

But is blocking what are mostly business and tourist visas really the best solution to address such concerns? Only three countries on the list—Cuba, Iran and Syria—are considered by the US to be state sponsors of terrorism. And the biggest terrorist threat in the country, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, is domestic. That’s true even if you look only at Islamist extremist attacks. Trump specifically cited the recent Boulder, Colorado bombing by an Egyptian national here on an expired visa as an example of why the travel ban was needed. But Egypt isn’t on the list.