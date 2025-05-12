The US-UK trade deal: Theatrics took centrestage
SummaryThe agreement is long on rhetoric and short of what truly matters to the US and UK economics. The drama around it reminds one of the sitcom ‘Seinfeld.’ The White House is far from solving America’s actual problems.
Watching the President of the United States, Donald Trump, reveal in the Oval Office what he described as “a tremendous trade deal" with the United Kingdom reminded me of the 1990s sitcom Seinfeld—it was a show that was literally about nothing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more