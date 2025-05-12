The US-UK trade deal: Theatrics took centrestage

The problem for Trump is that America’s trade partners have seen how quickly he will backtrack on his trade threats as more Americans sour on his handling of the economy, especially as he openly talks about households having to make sacrifices. “Somebody said, ‘Oh, the shelves, is it going to be open?’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally," Trump said during a 30 April US cabinet meeting. Telling Americans they have to tighten their belts is never a winning message for politicians.