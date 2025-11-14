The bomb in question was supposed to generate the equivalent of five to six megatonnes of TNT. Thanks to some serious miscalculations, though, the explosion clocked in at 15 megatonnes, or 1,000 times the size of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The explosion sucked up 10 million tonnes of sand and pulverized coral, creating a massive fallout cloud that fell on islanders, US military personnel, and even Japanese fishing vessels 80 miles east of the test site.