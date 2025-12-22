Trump wanted a wall in his first term: Mexico’s new tariffs suggest it’s ready to build one for him

For the countries affected by the new rates out of Mexico City, this is a sobering reminder that they have more than just the US president to deal with. Trade is a complicated, disaggregated affair, which is why we have multilateral arrangements like the World Trade Organization. For much of 2025, we could pretend that wasn’t the case, with everyone scrambling to conclude their own bilateral deal with the US. But Sheinbaum shows that the trade conflicts Trump has launched are a cascading war, not some controlled confrontation.