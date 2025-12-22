Trump wanted a wall in his first term: Mexico’s new tariffs suggest it’s ready to build one for him

When the Mexican Senate voted last week to approve a 50% tariff rate on a swathe of countries—China, India, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, and Taiwan among them—politicians from President Claudia Sheinbaum’s ruling Morena party pretended they did it for their own reasons. Nobody in Asia believes this is a bold declaration of economic independence, however. It’s seen instead as opening a new and unexpected front in Donald Trump’s trade war on the world.