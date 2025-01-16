Can Donald Trump really weaken the dollar to enhance US trade competitiveness?
Summary
- Trump’s options include depriving the US Fed of autonomy, taxing Treasury bonds held abroad, buying other currencies and pushing for a Plaza Accord-like pact. All these ideas have flaws, even if tariff threats are used against trade partners.
One of the more jaw-dropping policy ideas gaining political steam in the US recently has President-elect Donald Trump and his team, on taking office, actively depressing the dollar with the goal of boosting US export competitiveness and reining in the country’s trade deficit. If Trump tries, will he succeed? And what could—and probably would—go wrong?