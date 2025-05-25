Jayati Ghosh: Step up to prevent mutually assured destruction
SummaryThe world has been going down a ‘MAD’ path. It’s in the interest of other wealthy nations to plug gaps left by the US withdrawal from global institutions like the WHO. Rising health vulnerabilities are enough to justify sustained support for multilateral efforts.
Towards the end of the ancient Indian epic, the Mahabharata, Krishna’s Yadava clan self-destructs. Many dark omens presage their downfall: nature behaves erratically and pests multiply. Sin, deception and violence proliferate, eroding trust and solidarity. Clan members humiliate and insult elders. When Krishna’s extended family goes on a picnic, the men get drunk, argue and attack each other, until eventually all of them are dead.