Jayati Ghosh: Step up to prevent mutually assured destruction

Switzerland and the United Kingdom, two other major UNAIDS funders, have likewise reduced their contributions. That could lead to six times more HIV infections and a 400% increase in AIDS deaths by 2029, as well as the emergence of new strains, which would have negative repercussions for all countries. But the organization’s budget gap is a modest $58 million—the same shortfall facing the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which has to lay off a fifth of its staff.