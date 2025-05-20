What the Global South takes away from the US-China deal
SummaryWith its Beijing truce, the Trump administration may have confirmed suspicions that it places profit over principles. This may relieve some developing nations, but could also spell greater global instability in time to come.
The US-China temporary trade agreement is a blunt reminder: Washington’s foreign policy under President Donald Trump is transactional. Deals matter, values don’t. This lesson is crucial for the Global South. Economic leverage secures a seat at the table, not democratic credentials.