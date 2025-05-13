Explore

Mint Quick Edit | US-China trade war: Peace in the air?

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 13 May 2025, 07:00 AM IST
trade success should be driven by the competitiveness of one’s production, not by barriers being moved up and down arbitrarily. (AFP)
trade success should be driven by the competitiveness of one’s production, not by barriers being moved up and down arbitrarily. (AFP)

Summary

An interim deal on tariffs struck by the world’s two largest national economies bodes well for the world, even as space shrinks for rate arbitrage profits. India must focus on what’s within domestic control.

The US and China have agreed to lower tariffs by 115 percentage points on the other—to 30% and 10%, respectively—for 90 days as talks proceed to finalize a mutual pact. The suspension of sky-high tariffs, even if temporary and not on all goods, comes as a surprise, given the hostility of their recent trade relationship, with tit-for-tat actions taking them down a doom spiral. 

Also Read: How Trumpian volatility is forcing policy changes in China

With peace flags waved, the world’s two largest national economies can get on with business. Global supply chains will be relieved as snap-offs might now be avoided. US tariff aggression and Chinese retaliation had threatened trans-Pacific shipments and other countries seemed sure to suffer adverse ripple effects. So, it’s good that better sense prevailed. 

Also Read: China began de-risking its economy well before Trump’s trade fury

For players that saw an opportunity in tariff arbitrage by using rate gaps to grab a bigger share of world trade, the prospect of the US and China repairing relations may seem disappointing. But then, trade success should be driven by the competitiveness of one’s production, not by barriers being moved up and down arbitrarily. 

Also Read: Nouriel Roubini: US economic tailwinds will help it overcome tariff headwinds

In India, policymakers mustn’t waver in their commitment to reforms. These are well within domestic control.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue