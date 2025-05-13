Mint Quick Edit | US-China trade war: Peace in the air?

The US and China have agreed to lower tariffs by 115 percentage points on the other—to 30% and 10%, respectively—for 90 days as talks proceed to finalize a mutual pact. The suspension of sky-high tariffs, even if temporary and not on all goods, comes as a surprise, given the hostility of their recent trade relationship, with tit-for-tat actions taking them down a doom spiral.

Also Read: How Trumpian volatility is forcing policy changes in China

With peace flags waved, the world’s two largest national economies can get on with business. Global supply chains will be relieved as snap-offs might now be avoided. US tariff aggression and Chinese retaliation had threatened trans-Pacific shipments and other countries seemed sure to suffer adverse ripple effects. So, it’s good that better sense prevailed.

Also Read: China began de-risking its economy well before Trump’s trade fury

For players that saw an opportunity in tariff arbitrage by using rate gaps to grab a bigger share of world trade, the prospect of the US and China repairing relations may seem disappointing. But then, trade success should be driven by the competitiveness of one’s production, not by barriers being moved up and down arbitrarily.

Also Read: Nouriel Roubini: US economic tailwinds will help it overcome tariff headwinds

In India, policymakers mustn’t waver in their commitment to reforms. These are well within domestic control.