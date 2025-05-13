Mint Quick Edit | US-China trade war: Peace in the air?
SummaryAn interim deal on tariffs struck by the world’s two largest national economies bodes well for the world, even as space shrinks for rate arbitrage profits. India must focus on what’s within domestic control.
The US and China have agreed to lower tariffs by 115 percentage points on the other—to 30% and 10%, respectively—for 90 days as talks proceed to finalize a mutual pact. The suspension of sky-high tariffs, even if temporary and not on all goods, comes as a surprise, given the hostility of their recent trade relationship, with tit-for-tat actions taking them down a doom spiral.