Don't be too stressed by the distress in the markets

Since markets across the world move in sync, tech correction in the US has been accompanied by tech correction in India, although without any rational basis. Indian software service providers do not have to worry about anti-trust government crackdowns, nor of a talent crunch, nor would emergence from the pandemic truncate their growth opportunities. If Meta plans to invest $10 billion in the near future in developing the metaverse and could lose that money if the synthetic cyber universe does not take off, Indian tech companies do not face such threats. If Big Tech is the eager-beaver gold prospector, Indian tech companies are the suppliers of the picks and shovels, guaranteed an income regardless of whether the prospectors strike it rich or not.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}