What Delhi airport can learn from Uber
- The problem at Delhi airport actually isn’t so much of traffic exceeding airport capacity as less than optimum use of the airport.
High-profile travellers have been complaining about the chaos at Delhi airport on Twitter, resulting in an unannounced recee by Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and subsequently, measures to cut the inordinately long waiting hours passengers were facing. These include the opening of two additional entry gates for flyers, deployment of additional CISF manpower, and crowd management using a count meter and CCTV monitoring by a command centre.