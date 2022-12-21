What Delhi airport can learn from Uber

To decongest the airport at the peak hours, policy will have to ensure traffic is smoothened out through the day by shifting some flights from busy hours to non-peak hours. For the passenger inconvenience to reduce, airlines must add seats on the non-peak hours. These seats must be available at prices that would incentivise non-peak hour flying habits among travellers. Airlines won’t do it on their own, as peak-time seats are more profitable and they’d like to recoup their pandemic-time losses. As things stand, the incentive of the airlines is to carry on with current flight schedules.