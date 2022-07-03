Don’t count hybrids out of the race to go greener

India’s government favours a rapid EV transition, as road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has often indicated. This, though, requires an ecosystem to recharge or swap batteries. Home set-ups for overnight charging can’t be installed for everyone; besides, long-distance travel makes roadside options a must. Further, charging stations must attain a critical mass of reach for ‘network effects’ to kick in, multiplying its utility as it expands. Plans for this are being worked out and some plug-points do exist for public use in big cities, but our slow progress suggests hype has overshot reality. Without a more robust private-public effort, EV sales may not pick up speed. Given the premium pricing of EVs, there are two other sticky issues that also need to be tackled. First, their eco-friendly credentials in a country that runs largely on coal-fired energy remain too hazy. And this summer’s wet-bulb heat and power shortfalls—in spite of a renewable ramp-up—raised doubts about the Indian grid’s pace of carbon reduction. Second, confidence in their safety was shaken by reports of battery fires. Regulators and engineers should work together to credibly minimize the “thermal runaway" risk of EV power-packs before a small likelihood gets a chance to turn into a big deterrent.