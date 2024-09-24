Don’t count on a megadeal to save Intel

And the design side of the business isn’t faring much better. Personal computers and data center servers still generate the bulk of Intel’s chip sales. Revenue growth on the PC side has improved a bit over the past two quarters as industry sales have pulled out of a slump, but Intel’s data center business has been decimated by the shift in spending to Nvidia’s artificial-intelligence systems. Intel is still the dominant vendor in CPU chips for both PCs and servers, but it has lost valuable share in both segments to rival Advanced Micro Devices. Mercury Research estimates Intel’s share in server CPU chips was 75.6% in the first half of this year. Intel had 99% of that market in 2017.