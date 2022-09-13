Don’t curb rice exports in anxiety over evidence

Wheat was not as big a deal as rice, of which India has been the world’s top exporter, having shipped 21.2 million tonnes of it in 2021-22. The latest curbs will affect nearly half that volume, enough to throw food adequacy askew in many countries, even spell a crisis. The Centre, of course, must ensure we have enough for ourselves. Its free food handouts have been of aid to India’s underfed and it cannot afford to run short at a time of high food inflation. Deficient rains in some paddy-sowing states and a clear shrinkage in acreage this season had fed official worries of an output drop of 10-12 million tonnes, an estimate that was subsequently revised downwards to half that figure, casting doubt on the rigour of the Centre’s shortfall estimation methods. After all, abundant harvests are expected in other states. Also, our central buffer stocks are down from 31.7 million tonnes at the start of July to 24.5 million tonnes this month, but this is still almost twice the country’s must-keep minimum level. So, did the government overreact? Wholesale prices have their own tale to tell. While rice rates showed an anomaly by firming up after the monsoon covered our landmass, and a price slump in response to such curbs was only to be expected, scarcity flares did not streak across the charts. This makes it look like a case of bolting the barn more in fear than on evidence.