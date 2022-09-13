Don’t curb rice exports in anxiety over evidence

Export barriers imposed by India’s government on this foodgrain seem driven by a dodgy cost-versus-benefit analysis. In such cases, it is better to err on the side of market freedom
Only a few months after a wheat export clamp threw traders out of gear, scenes of chaos are playing out at India’s ports again. This time, it is our rice traders who have been left holding the bag. As much as 1 million tonnes of outbound rice is estimated to be stuck, as traders grapple with the government’s sudden curbs on exporting this staple. While trade in par-boiled and basmati rice will go on uninterrupted, the Centre last week imposed a 20% export duty on some varieties and a complete ban on broken-rice shipments. Exporters can’t pass on the burden to buyers, who are naturally refusing to pay more. Contracts drawn up months ago cannot be redone in days. Nor is it costless to send back consignments ferried from rice-growing regions to the coasts. This policy jolt was avoidable. While it has delivered an instant shock to traders and exporters, rice retention could also dampen farmer incomes down the line, should our hold-back exceed the harvest shortfall that was cited to justify it. India’s reputation as a reliable trade partner was hurt already by the Centre’s call in May to stop wheat exports soon after it declared India would “feed the world" in response to the global food crunch caused by the Ukraine war. The latest move is a bigger reputational blow.
Wheat was not as big a deal as rice, of which India has been the world’s top exporter, having shipped 21.2 million tonnes of it in 2021-22. The latest curbs will affect nearly half that volume, enough to throw food adequacy askew in many countries, even spell a crisis. The Centre, of course, must ensure we have enough for ourselves. Its free food handouts have been of aid to India’s underfed and it cannot afford to run short at a time of high food inflation. Deficient rains in some paddy-sowing states and a clear shrinkage in acreage this season had fed official worries of an output drop of 10-12 million tonnes, an estimate that was subsequently revised downwards to half that figure, casting doubt on the rigour of the Centre’s shortfall estimation methods. After all, abundant harvests are expected in other states. Also, our central buffer stocks are down from 31.7 million tonnes at the start of July to 24.5 million tonnes this month, but this is still almost twice the country’s must-keep minimum level. So, did the government overreact? Wholesale prices have their own tale to tell. While rice rates showed an anomaly by firming up after the monsoon covered our landmass, and a price slump in response to such curbs was only to be expected, scarcity flares did not streak across the charts. This makes it look like a case of bolting the barn more in fear than on evidence.
On balance, then, our gains in terms of supply assurance and price stability will likely be too modest to make up for the disruption caused, not just to domestic exporters, but also overseas markets. It’s not farm produce alone that has been hit by snap barriers that fail to account for the spanner they throw into routine business processes. The Centre has lately slipped into micro-management mode at the slightest hint of an inflationary shortage. Steel export curbs are another recent example. The very uncertainty of being subject to such orders ends up raising the overall cost of doing business and goes against the precepts of an open economy; that loopholes exist and waivers can be handed out only remind us of the pre-1991 era of discretion and distortion. As for inflation control, it’s a job best left to the central bank.