The Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar recently responded to a question at a Mint conference on whether stablecoins have a role in the financial system by saying they serve no purpose that fiat money cannot serve. We respectfully disagree. Stablecoins do serve a role within today’s fiat-money system—not by replacing it, but by placing a wrapper of imagined stability over it.
Don’t dismiss stablecoins as useless—they tell us something that fiat money cannot
SummaryAre stablecoins superfluous in a financial system built on fiat money? Not once we stop viewing stablecoins as a threat. Demand for them serves at least one purpose that policymakers should value—as a proxy indicator of confidence in the fiat currency.
