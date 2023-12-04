Don’t expect CoP-28 to make real progress against climate change
Summary
- Net zero aims look unrealistic with really slow emission reductions and ineffective offsetting programmes.
This will be the warmest year on record and 2024 will likely be warmer still, thanks to a combination of climate change impacts and the effects of periodic and naturally occurring El Niño ocean oscillations. About 80,000 delegates representing over 190 ‘parties’ have gathered in the UAE for the 28th edition of the Conference of the Parties (CoP-28) to follow through on the landmark climate negotiations of CoP-21 held in Paris back in 2015. The first ever global ‘stocktake’ is expected to conclude in Dubai, and is intended to be a transparent, party-driven process that informs future climate action plans under the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) laid out by the Paris Agreement.