Don’t expect CoP-28 to make real progress against climate change

The idea that countries can assuage their ‘guilt’ for emissions by offsetting these, so as to eventually emit only as much as they take out of the atmosphere, was the reason behind the powerful rise of the net zero concept. Think of it as a simple equation: E-O=NZ. Here, E stands for emissions, O for offsets that remove emissions and NZ (for net zero) is attained when E=O. If used properly, it can provide a directional framework for sustainability, while the world negotiates exactly how to take climate action while mitigating the potentially severe impacts of climate change. Alas, even as E increases, O is not only not keeping pace, but also terribly unreliable and subject to dramatic exaggeration (‘greenwashing’). While ambitious NZ targets have been announced, the performance of E and O are faltering and several years behind schedule, rendering the concept of NZ in its current form undeliverable at the existing pace of change.