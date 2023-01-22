Don’t expect much from insolvency code tweaks

The second flaw lies in the way IBC proposals try to recast the adjudication process to reduce the legal agency of operational creditors, especially individuals. This is visible in a suggestion for resolving real-estate insolvencies; the logic of ring-fencing a real estate company’s ongoing projects from the resolution process initiated by families in another beleaguered project betrays an institutional bias towards the sector. It is bizarre if a builder is allowed to plead insolvency for a specific realty project, but has a legal okay to deploy funds on other projects. It also illustrates the bureaucracy’s yen for an extreme form of utilitarianism, one in which some homebuyers can be allowed to suffer so that a larger cohort is relieved. Even the ministry’s recommendation that operational creditors must forage for complete information on the defaulter from institutions—which can be like rolling a boulder uphill—before filing for resolution seems retrograde, shifting the onus on the wronged rather than the wrongdoer. In the final analysis, there is no getting away from the fact that resolving bankruptcy cases efficiently will require us to tackle the system’s human capacity deficit to bring about the step-change that administrators appear bent on achieving through proxy methods.

