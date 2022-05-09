Don’t flay VC firms for a startup ecosystem in need of a clean-up

I’m not getting away from the fact that founders are indeed very special people who could well become endangered if we don’t do this. If India is to meet its target of becoming a $5 trillion-dollar economy soon, then we will need multiple orders of unicorns and omicorns to pave the way. Only they hold the secrets to greater growth, employment and a bright future. Our technology founders are a very special subset of this breed we need. By now, VC funds hopefully are more mature and better geared to manage the surround sound that allows these unicorns to emerge. If they can crack down on the errant few with pincers, we’ll avoid the bloodshed of bulldozers.

