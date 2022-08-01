Don’t get caught in a chakravyuh over access to transition minerals

The CBDR framework recognizes that countries will travel at different speeds towards net zero, balancing economic growth, energy security, the burden on citizens and emission reduction. But then, that may threaten the funding they need to become ‘responsible’ emitters. Just recently, the International Sustainability Standards Board closed the deadline for comments on the Exposure Draft IFRS S1: General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-Related Financial Information. Informed observers in India point out that this standard posed several challenges and that it has the potential to restrict climate finance flows to the projects that need it most. In particular, this creates heavy compliance costs for smaller businesses, especially when they have limited capability for and expertise in modelling climate risk scenarios. A strict disclosure requirement to access funds from bodies such as the Green Climate Fund, apart from bilateral funding, etc, will go against the principles of CBDR and restrict already meagre climate finance flows to developing nations.