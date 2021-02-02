Don’t ignore simplicity as a canon of taxation

As those ties remain testy, it is good that the panel has recommended no drop in the share of the central divisible tax pool to be given to states over the next five years. At 41%, it is just a percentage point less than the previous half-decade’s figure, a reduction explained by Jammu and Kashmir’s loss of statehood. Yet, our states are justified in their grouse that the Union government has increasingly resorted to cesses and surcharges, which are kept out of its divisible pool, to raise revenues. Its cess intake has risen from ₹28,521 crore in 2009-10 to an estimated ₹2.72 trillion in 2020-21, a near 10-fold rise over the span of a decade. This looks especially unfair in the context of the heavy responsibility that our states bear in the country’s fight against the covid pandemic. Yet, in her budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman proposed a cess on 17 commodities—including diesel, petrol and farm imports—to gather funds for agricultural infrastructure and extra remuneration for farmers. Sure, the purpose is valid. But cesses complicate taxation, just as variable GST rates do, and rarely prove short-lived, as they’re supposed to be. They ought to be phased out. Our economy would be better off without unnecessary tax complexity.