Don't let a gender imbalance drag our economy down
The country’s demographic dividend will be wasted if women largely stay out of our labour market
As the world hits a population milestone of 8 billion, India is all set to become the world’s most populous country in 2023, much before 2027, as predicted earlier by the United Nations Population Division. India is poised to gain a massive number of working-age individuals in the next 25 years, almost every fifth in the world. Nevertheless, given the country’s existing labour-market scenario, one wonders whether such a huge potential of human resources will really do much for the Indian economy, unless we are able to enhance women’s participation on a significant scale.