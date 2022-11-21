Don’t let a gender imbalance drag our economy down

Separately, Oxfam India’s India Discrimination Report 2022 revealed that wages are lower for women overwhelmingly because of discriminatory practices and only slightly due to lack of education and work experience. In 2019-20, about 60% of men (aged 15 years and above) had either regular salaried and self-employed jobs, while only a fifth of women did. Besides, a significant number of qualified women were found unwilling to join the labour market due to ‘family responsibilities’, said the report. By an appraisal made by The Economic Survey of 2020, 60% of women in the 15-59-years age group are engaged in full-time housework, as compared to 1% of males. A Pew research disclosed that 84% of Indians subscribe to the view that in a situation of job scarcity, “men have more right to opportunities than women". A recent Bloomberg Economics analysis estimated that though Indian women represent 48% of India’s population, they contribute only around 17% of GDP, compared to 40% in China. An Asian Development Bank study said that if the participation of women were to equal that of men, India’s GDP could be 60% higher in 2025.