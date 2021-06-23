Don’t let a slot scarcity distort aviation rivalry

Globally, landing rights have mostly been awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis, with convention assuring existing holders of slot retention. However, as the aviation market grew and flights got added on, demand for slots began to outstrip supply, even as airlines often needed to shuffle their services. The pre-pandemic pressure on slots at India’s major airports was particularly high. Carriers would submit their flight schedules to airports before the summer and winter seasons for aviation authorities to award slots by availability. If an airline used at least 80% of a season’s rights, it could keep its share for the next, even if a few of them went unused. This is a global norm, but not all operators found it satisfactory. Some years ago, calls arose for the Centre to revise our allotment policy. Critics argued that the legacy method was unfair. It hobbled the ability of new entrants to attract flyers by flight timings and thus favoured incumbents, thus depriving flyers of a fair set of choices. Today, while Jet is counting on its brand salience to sell air tickets, as a new player in regulatory eyes, it can argue along the same lines. Before its 2019 exit from our airspace, policymakers had toyed with the idea of a slot cap for each airline. This proposal was binned, thankfully, and the status quo prevailed. But should it? The answer would depend on whether we can identify a better way to allot runway slots.

