Don’t let hybrids muddle our path to net-zero: EVs must prevail

An Economist article on 7 February 2024 by Elizabeth Lees presented a pictorial representation of the world’s heat map over the past 60 years as compared to pre-Industrial Age temperatures. The latter half of 2023 showed a 2° Celsius heating above the pre-industrial level, and while it was an El Niño year of additional warming, this illustrates the climate-change disaster that we are facing today. The only way the earth will survive is if we stop using fossil fuels as a source of energy at the earliest. Electricity generation has started moving from coal, oil and gas to solar, wind and hydro power; nuclear energy will also become another major source of fossil-free power generation in the future. A promising aspect is that the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources reduces the cost of electricity. The only hurdle here is that solar and wind-based green electricity generation does not take place 24x7 and cannot be controlled to match instantaneous demand; one would need energy storage to balance supply and demand. This adds to the overall cost of electricity use, but power-storage costs are also falling rapidly with emerging solutions.

While electricity at homes, offices and industries could witness a quick shift to green and renewable sources, transportation will continue to depend on fossil fuels. Most vehicles use petrol and diesel. This also pollutes the environment severely, making the air unbreathable in many cities across the world during busy hours. Fortunately, electric vehicles (EVs), which do not pollute and could use green electricity for battery charging, are becoming economically viable as an alternative to combustion-engine vehicles. The shift to EVs is real.

In India, it already makes economic sense to use electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Electric four-wheelers are slightly more expensive to purchase than equivalent-category vehicles that use petrol or diesel; but, as the cost of electricity is much lower than that of petrol, an EV four-wheeler can make up for its higher upfront price in a year or two. This applies to electric pick-up trucks as well. However, this is not the case with long-distance heavy vehicles like trucks and buses, as these require large and costly batteries, making them more expensive than their diesel counterparts (and commercially unviable as a result). This scenario could change in another five years, as economical and higher-density batteries and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles emerge.

Taking note of the emergence of EVs, many petrol vehicle manufacturers initiated research and development around 2012 aimed at a transition to clean vehicles. But not everyone did. Caught off-guard by automobiles going electric, some naysayers have sought to run a campaign that maligns EVs. The first argument made is that the electricity available today results in greenhouse gas emissions, as it is largely generated from fossil fuels (which include coal, apart from hydrocarbons). This is true, of course, as of today. But solar and wind-based electricity is fast becoming economically viable. It is only a matter of time before we transition to clean electricity. Critics are welcome to demand that this transformation of the electricity grid be speeded up, as it would allow zero- or low-emission EV charging.

EV-sceptics also point out that the batteries used in EVs today could become big polluters tomorrow. This would indeed be so if each battery, whether in an EV, cellphone or laptop, is not recycled fully. This, however, need not be the case. Recycling technologies have attained maturity and can be scaled up. A circular economy, which reuses everything that can be reused, needs to be the future.

The third argument, voiced most vociferously, is in favour of hybrid vehicles instead of EVs. The proposition is to have an electric propulsion motor as well as an internal combustion engine (ICE) in every vehicle. If the battery runs down, then the ICE takes over. As vehicular motion can generate electricity, a hybrid can also recharge its battery while it is being driven. The rationale is that such a dual arrangement can overcome ‘range anxiety’: i.e., the fear of running out of charge midway. How long EV batteries take to charge has also been brought up in this context.

These appear to be arguments to prolong the life of ICE vehicles, in which huge investments have been made over the past century. Having both an electric and combustion engine in a single vehicle is a huge waste of resources. When a hybrid runs on its combustion engine, it burns a fossil fuel that emits a carbon-rich exhaust, so it cannot claim to be a clean vehicle. As for an EV’s range anxiety, it could be overcome by larger or faster-charging batteries. Fairly soon, we are likely to get advanced power-packs that could be charged 80% in just 10-12 minutes. This development would be the final blow to hybrids. Till then, unfortunately, hybrids might continue to muddle the transport sector’s transition.

The replacement of fossil-fuel vehicles with EVs is an important and necessary step towards attaining net-zero emissions. However, EVs will not solve the problem of urban traffic congestion. Today, in India’s major cities, one could spend upwards of two hours driving to and from office. It takes a toll on people’s health and wastes their time. This cannot be the future, and requires alternative ideas as solutions. IIT-M Research Park, for example, has come up with one such alternate called High-Speed Autonomous Sustainable Human Transport, or Hashtic. Technology along these lines would complement the EVs of tomorrow.