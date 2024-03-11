Don’t let hybrids muddle our path to net-zero: EVs must prevail

An Economist article on 7 February 2024 by Elizabeth Lees presented a pictorial representation of the world’s heat map over the past 60 years as compared to pre-Industrial Age temperatures. The latter half of 2023 showed a 2° Celsius heating above the pre-industrial level, and while it was an El Niño year of additional warming, this illustrates the climate-change disaster that we are facing today. The only way the earth will survive is if we stop using fossil fuels as a source of energy at the earliest. Electricity generation has started moving from coal, oil and gas to solar, wind and hydro power; nuclear energy will also become another major source of fossil-free power generation in the future. A promising aspect is that the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy sources reduces the cost of electricity. The only hurdle here is that solar and wind-based green electricity generation does not take place 24x7 and cannot be controlled to match instantaneous demand; one would need energy storage to balance supply and demand. This adds to the overall cost of electricity use, but power-storage costs are also falling rapidly with emerging solutions.