Don’t let non-tariff barriers hobble India’s trade talks  

Wines, spirits and cheese are among the key GI products of the UK and EU. Brands like Johnnie Walker, Chivas Regal, Glenfiddich, Glenlivet, Glenmorangie and Teachers have GI under Scotch Whisky, while Jameson has GI for Irish Whisky. Sparkling wines from Champagne, France, sold by brands like Dom Perignon and Bollinger are GI products. This tag is associated with certain requirements. For example, the GI requirements for Scotch Whisky states that this is a distilled spirit that must be made in Scotland from cereals, water and yeast; must be matured in oak casks for at least 3 years. It should have an alcohol strength by volume of at least 40% and must comply with The Scotch Whisky Regulations 2009 (Citation 2009, No. 2890; SWR), which is a statutory instrument that regulates the production, labelling, advertising and packaging of Scotch Whisky. While these requirements support the global fame of several brands, some Indian companies consider this a non-tariff barrier for their entry to the EU and UK. A pan-India survey conducted by me and my team found that the quality of India-made whisky is good. Some, like Amrut Distilleries, are exporting their whisky brands to various countries, including the UK. However, manufacturers are not able to scale up and are struggling to adhere to the three-year ageing period condition as it leads to evaporation of spirits, given the climatic conditions in India. In Scotland, over 95% of the product is retained after a three-year maturation process, while in India it reduces to 65%. Further, higher logistics and storage costs can turn manufacturing a non-viable proposition. Excise departments in some states demand duty on such wastages. The UK and EU have allowed the import of ‘un-aged‘ Indian whisky, but it is known as ‘Spirit Drink’ or ‘Indian Spirits’ and cannot even be called ‘Indian whisky’ (other products like Brazilian cachaca are also sold as ‘Spirit Drink’). Instead of requesting state excise departments to revisit their wastage policies, some industry representatives have been lobbying with the Indian Department of Commerce to push for removal of the maturation condition in the UK.