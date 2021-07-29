Don’t let Pegasus convert citizens into docile bodies

That hoary old chestnut ‘data is the new oil’ does have a kernel of truth amid a wealth of false equivalence. Data is valuable and personal data is more valuable still. It is valuable for companies that aim promotional messages at potential customers. It is valuable for intelligence and law enforcement agencies in stopping imminent threats. But it is a dangerous tool to put unsupervised in the hands of a government over citizens in a democracy. It is one thing to have accurate information on threats to public security, and quite another to have knowledge of who all attend opposition party meetings or public marches, and listen to everything discussed in the privacy of a home or at a meeting. If snooping empowers the state, it also reduces the agency of people. As Justice Subba Rao memorably wrote in his landmark Kharak Singh case dissent, a person who is followed everywhere is not free—the whole country is his prison. Michael Foucault, the French philosopher, describes surveillance and discipline as tools of punishment in the modern state. They mould the behaviour of subjects to comply with “norms" that are internalized by them, thereby creating “docile bodies". If you feel the eye of ‘Big Brother’ on you, you will simply comply, not question. In the 1800s, legal philosopher Jeremy Bentham described a prison he called a Panopticon. Its inmates would always “behave" because they could never be sure of whether they were being watched or not. Modern surveillance technology creates a digital panopticon. This is useful for authoritarian regimes to create docile bodies. However, docile bodies are not the material on which democratic and republican polities rest. We are citizens, not subjects. Participating in the democratic process requires the sort of “civic courage" that surveillance goes a large way to destroy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}