Don’t let political posturing lower our energy security

There has been extraordinary volatility in oil prices over the last year, largely due to the global economic collapse caused by the pandemic that reduced world demand. Prices (Indian basket) reached a low of $19.90 per barrel in April 2020, and, were still below $45 in November. Production cuts by the OPEC+ in February pushed prices above $60; they briefly crossed $70 in early March, before settling at over $65. OPEC’s justification for its actions is that the global oil demand scenario is still fraught with uncertainty: while there are signs of economic recovery and a positive outlook due to vaccinations, these are offset by fresh lockdowns in several European countries and high unemployment figures in the US. This has compelled OPEC to reduce its earlier demand projections by 180,000 bpd for the first quarter of 2021, and by 310,000 bpd for the second quarter. The situation is expected to improve in the third quarter, with increased demand of 400,000 bpd, and of 1 mbd in the fourth quarter.