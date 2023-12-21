Don’t let real worries get lost in the hype over obesity drugs
Summary
- Obesity-fighting medication in the US has shown dramatic effects but affordable, equitable and responsible use won’t be easy to achieve.
This year, the incredible potential of obesity medicines like Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound started to come into view. The drugs work so well for so many that it’s starting to look like they could change the literal and metaphorical shape of society—starting with our waistlines and extending to our overall health and our habits around food and alcohol.